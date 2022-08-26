First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $980,000 in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,654,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 399,265 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NOW by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,465,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 445,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NOW by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,947,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,524,000 after purchasing an additional 804,015 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NOW by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,659,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NOW by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

