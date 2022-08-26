Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Acquired by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 138.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 315,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,320 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 366.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 70,760 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $3,589,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.98. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.91 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.70%. Analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.