First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 42,728 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 274.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,728 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 201.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.41.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Announces Dividend

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also

