First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 233,678 shares of company stock worth $3,217,043 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

