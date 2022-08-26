First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 284.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, COO Maria Hedden purchased 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,184.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $49,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comtech Telecommunications news, CEO Michael Porcelain bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $59,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Hedden bought 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $49,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $289,249 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 4.5 %

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $27.70.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is -36.36%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Further Reading

