First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 7,533 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth $41,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 3.9 %

IPI stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $756.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

