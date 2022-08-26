First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 40,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 898,528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,045,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after buying an additional 222,570 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,055,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after buying an additional 93,132 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,023,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,544,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after buying an additional 475,409 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

NYSE:PEB opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.70%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

