First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 17,162 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPTN stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.14. The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a PE ratio of -123.15 and a beta of 0.73.

NeoPhotonics ( NYSE:NPTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

