Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $917,000 Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.79 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $108.22 and a twelve month high of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 90.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

