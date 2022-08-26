Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,327 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $72,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

COLD opened at $30.73 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.17, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

