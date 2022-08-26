Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 577,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,149,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 175,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $277.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.13. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

