Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

SAP stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $83.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

Several research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

