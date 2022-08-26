Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAS. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,051,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,061,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4,640.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,149,000 after purchasing an additional 491,536 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,893,000. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,238,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $54.66 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

