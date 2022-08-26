Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $124.65 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HES. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.