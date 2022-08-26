Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,561 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE SITE opened at $137.37 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

