Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHE. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,693 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.74 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

