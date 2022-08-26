Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,561 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,156.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 4.0 %

SITE stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.77 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.51.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,457 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $1,316,225.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,810,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

