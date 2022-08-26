Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,518 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,837,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 830.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 71,683 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,136,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CATY. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

