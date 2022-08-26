Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $4,999,287.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,530,725.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $116.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.27.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.