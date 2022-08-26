Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Buys $21,321.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, for a total transaction of $21,321.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 318,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,294.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $21,459.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $21,966.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $22,132.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $21,142.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Matthew Rizik bought 2,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,483.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $20,878.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $21,344.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $21,942.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after acquiring an additional 122,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

