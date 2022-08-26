Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.50), Fidelity Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Citi Trends Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $97.46.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the first quarter worth about $787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citi Trends by 863.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Citi Trends by 4.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends during the second quarter worth about $454,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Citi Trends

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRN. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

