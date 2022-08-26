SIV Capital Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:SIV)

SIV Capital Limited (ASX:SIV – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 21.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th.

SIV Capital Limited engages in the renting and financing of commercial equipment to businesses in Australia. The company is also involved in finance leasing activities. It was formerly known as Silver Chef Limited and changed its name to SIV Capital Limited in November 2019. SIV Capital Limited was incorporated in 1990 and is based in West End, Australia.

