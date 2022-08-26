Insider Selling: WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) General Counsel Sells 12,250 Shares of Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) General Counsel Brian Camire sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $32,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 200,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,804.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $383.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.62. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in WM Technology by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in WM Technology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in WM Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM Technology Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.62.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

