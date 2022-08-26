Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Brinker International updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-2.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $55.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Brinker International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

