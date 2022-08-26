Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.29. Forge Global shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 10,150 shares changing hands.

Forge Global Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGE. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,513,000. Lasry Marc bought a new position in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,095,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forge Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

