Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 12,000 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,626,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,158,000 after buying an additional 4,239,454 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,247,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 589.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,069,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after buying an additional 914,407 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,092,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,526,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

Shares of FSK opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.30%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.