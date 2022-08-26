Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.