Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,691 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.06.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
