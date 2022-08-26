Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

New Relic stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

