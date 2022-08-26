Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 32 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in McKesson by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,767 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.39, for a total transaction of $1,455,794.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,598,096.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,776,982. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

NYSE:MCK opened at $366.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $193.89 and a 1 year high of $375.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.