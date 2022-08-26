Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,257.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McKesson Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,840.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,478.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $3,776,982. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $366.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.57 and a 200-day moving average of $316.69. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.