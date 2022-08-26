Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Stake in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC owned about 0.06% of Cantaloupe worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 148,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 166,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Cantaloupe from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
CTLP stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.79 million, a PE ratio of 150.79 and a beta of 1.85. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.98.
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.
