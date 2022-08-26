Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,948 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.28% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after buying an additional 999,654 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 79,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $874,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SDVY stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Articles

