Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,512,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after acquiring an additional 452,955 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of APTV opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.76, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

