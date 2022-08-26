Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 777 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.71.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $213.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.76.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.