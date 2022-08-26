Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 9,137 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $157,875,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of EQT by 125.7% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,610,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,354 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $108,505,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,696,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,433,000 after purchasing an additional 701,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $49.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

