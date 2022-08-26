First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,092 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLGT stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

