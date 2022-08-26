First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,823 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth $953,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 216.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 96,337 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 366.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE USX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.29 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. Analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

