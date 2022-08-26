First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 31,181 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $806,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 24.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

PGTI opened at $22.49 on Friday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

