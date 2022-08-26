First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $16,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

