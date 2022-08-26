First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,185 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $16,580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after acquiring an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after acquiring an additional 431,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.1 %
LADR opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.
Ladder Capital Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, June 24th.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.