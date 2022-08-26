Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 56 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.18 and its 200-day moving average is $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $269.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

