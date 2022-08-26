iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHY. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 297,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.94 and a 1-year high of $86.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

