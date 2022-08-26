Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,594 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 362,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,752,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,663,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $161.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.71. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.89 and a one year high of $176.31.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.