Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 893 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at $44,022,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,179,000 after buying an additional 522,760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,381,000 after buying an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 736,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,542,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,063,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 199,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

