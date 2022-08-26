Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $60.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.