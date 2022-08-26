Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,251 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,265,000 after buying an additional 139,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after buying an additional 35,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 548,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

