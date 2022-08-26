Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,243 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after buying an additional 1,890,270 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,415,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 2,243,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,575,000 after buying an additional 981,500 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.25. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

