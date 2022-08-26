Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Cut by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 598,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,238,000 after purchasing an additional 397,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also

