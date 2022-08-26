Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.97. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

