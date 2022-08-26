7,768 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Acquired by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,691,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 725,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Read More

