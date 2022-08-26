Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Eaton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $148.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

